Backlash over roadworks taking place on major road into Carlow Town so near to Christmas

Roadworks are taking place on the Tullow Road, Carlow between Devoy's Garage and Wall's Forge on Monday, December 2 and Tuesday, December 3.

A Stop/Go traffic management system is in operation.

Carlow County Council apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Senator Jennifer Murnane O'Connor said: "Many of you are asking why this work is going on so near to Christmas and with busy school traffic on the Tullow Road."

She is to make representations to the Council on the matter.