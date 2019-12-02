Over 650 people took part in the sixth annual CRYS Jingle Bell Jog - a new record

Over 650 people took part in the sixth annual CRYS Jingle Bell Jog on December 1 - a new record, according to Carlow Regional Youth Services.

In a post on Facebook, they said: "Huge congratulations to all 657 participants in the 6th annual CRYS Jingle Bells Jog - it’s a new record!! Thanks for your support. Also thank you to the CRYS Staff and Volunteers for making this event happen!"

All funds raised will be spent in Carlow and will go towards providing youth work supports and activities for young people.