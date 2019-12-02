'Nothing being built in private sector,' concern over housing construction in Carlow

"Nothing is being built in the private sector," said Cllr Will Paton as he expressed concern over an "imbalance" in housing construction in Carlow.

Cllr Paton was speaking at the November meeting of Tullow Municipal District.

He said there is an "imbalance" in the housing sector with the local authority building houses but "nothing is being built in the private sector".

"Sooner or later, that will hit very hard," Cllr Paton added.