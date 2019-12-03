LATEST: New car registrations in Carlow down almost 20% - the biggest drop in the country

New vehicle registration statistics release by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI), show that new car registrations for the year to date are down 7% (116,888) on the same period last year (125,529).

In Carlow, there were 1,250 new car registrations between January and November of this year compared to 1,547 for the same period last year. That's a drop of 19.2% - which was the highest decline across the country.

Nationally, the total new car registrations for the month of November are up 19.2% (769) when compared with November 2018 (645).

New Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) registrations are up 50.4% (856) on November 2018 (569), however registrations year to date are down 0.2% (25,179).

While New Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HGV) increased 51.3% (121) in comparison to November 2018 (80) and year to date are up 2.6% (2,603).

Imported Used Cars for November saw an increase of 14.7% (10,011) on the same month last year (8,729). Year to date imports are up 9.2% (103,902) surpassing the full year total of 2018 (100,755).

Currently 3,420 new electric vehicles have been registered so far this year compared to 1,224 last year.

Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General said: "Despite a small increase in November, new car registrations are down 7% on 2018, underlining what has been a disappointing year for the Irish Motor Industry.

"For the second consecutive year, used car imports have exceed 100,000, which is having a dampening impact on new car sales. With the 201 registration plate on the horizon, focus has already turned to January.

"With generous incentives for customers to buy a new car across all brands and across all market segments, members are hopeful for the busy start to 2020."