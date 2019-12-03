Ploughing 'de-brief' in Carlow this week to discuss matters relating to the 2019 event

A National Ploughing Championships "de-brief" is to be held in Carlow this week to discuss matters relating to the 2019 event.

Members of the public are invited to attend the meeting on Wednesday, December 4 at 8pm in the former Leinster Hills Golf Club to discuss matters relating to the 2019 event which was held this September in Ballintrane, Fenagh, Carlow.

Carlow has been confirmed as the county which will host the 89th National Ploughing Championships in 2020 as the massive event makes a return to the site in Ballintrane, Fenagh.