PROPERTY: Vacant Carlow home to go under the hammer in online auction this week

28 Springdale, Tullow Road, Carlow Town, Co. Carlow, R93 V3K1

A vacant Carlow home is to go under the hammer in a BidX1 online auction as part of their December sale.

The semi-detached four-bedroom house extends to approximately 1,291 sq.ft and has a reserve price of €130,000. The property is a vacant possession.

BidX1's online auction takes place on December 4.

