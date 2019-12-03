Local theatre group to perform A Christmas Tale at VISUAL in Carlow this weekend

A Christmas Tale by Slapdash Theatre Company is to be performed this weekend at VISUAL in Carlow.

There are two shows this Saturday, December 7, one at 2pm (matinee) and one at 7pm.

It's Christmas Eve and Bobby Brown's family has just moved to a new town. They live in a beautiful new house, with a garden and everything! But Bobby isn't at all happy.

Quite the opposite. What if no one wants to be friends? What if the teachers are all mean? What if, worst of all, Santa can't find them?!

While Mrs & Mr Brown party with all the neighbours downstairs, Bobby gets ready to sneak out the window, determined to go back home and make sure Santa finds her.

With water, some Christmas cake, and, of course, toys packed away in a rucksack she is ready for her great adventure.

Little does she know that strange and magical things happen on Christmas Eve, and the toys she so carefully packed away in her rucksack have an entirely different adventure in mind for Bobby Brown....

From the team that brought you the smash hit 'Treasure Island' join them for a brand new magical Christmas adventure!

With music new and old, an all-star cast and a heart-warming story, this is a show for all the family that will fill you with just the right amount of warm Christmas spirit.

A Christmas Tale by Slapdash Theatre Company

Directed by, and Book & Lyrics by Janice de Bróithe

Music by Chris O'Sullivan

Choreography & Movement by Tara Landers

Set and Lighting Design by Tadhg McSweeney

Costumes by Eileen Brophy

Sound by Stephen Corry

Sound Operator by Niall Boland

Production Manager: Brian Sheil

Stage Manager: Keith Quinlan

Assistant Stage Manager: Amy McLoughlin