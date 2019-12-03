'Getting a big clamour for two-beds,' councillor concerned over local authority builds

'I'm getting a big clamour for two-beds," said Cllr Will Paton as he expressed concern over the make-up of local authority builds.

Cllr Paton was speaking at the November meeting of Tullow Municipal District when he raised his worries over the Council's "bias to building three-beds".

"There is huge demand for two-beds. I would be very happy to see two-beds being built," he added.