Sum of over €11,000 fundraised for two Carlow families after mammoth effort by community

A sum of over €11,000 has been fundraised for two Carlow families after a mammoth effort by the local community.

This year's Evie & Amira Fundraiser raised an incredible €11,050.

Carlow's Paul Ward handed over two cheques to the children's families for €5,525 on behalf of Paulie's Bootcamp members and friends.

They were raising funds for the families of Evie Delaney and Amira Rauf, with each of the babies facing their own very tough circumstances.

In a post on Facebook, Paul added:"Thank you to everyone who contributed to another very successful event.

"To date the the club has raised €119,650 for the people of Carlow over the last few years.

"Thanks again to all who support our never-ending drive to help those who need it in our community."