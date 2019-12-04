LATEST: Rise in the number of people living in emergency accommodation in Carlow

The number of homeless people in Carlow has risen AGAIN, according to the latest figures published by the Department of Housing.

The latest data for October has revealed that the numbers in emergency accommodation in Carlow has now jumped back up to 31 - when compared with 27 people in September.

A total of 28 people were living in emergency accommodation in June but the figures for July showed that had dropped to 22.

The figures for August revealed that the number of homeless people in Carlow had risen slightly to 23.

This compares with the 32 people who were homeless in Carlow in April and the 29 people living in emergency accommodation in May.

Nationally, the latest homeless report released by the Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy shows that there were 10,514 people staying in emergency accommodation in October.

While the number of children who are homeless fell by 47, there was an overall increase of 117 people - meaning an extra 164 adults entered the system.

The report, based on data provided by housing authorities, captures details of individuals accessing State-funded emergency accommodation arrangements that are overseen by housing authorities.