Vandals wrecked Christmas post box in Carlow recently just days after it was installed

Vandals wrecked the Christmas post box in Carlow Town recently just days after it was installed.

A Carlow Live reader sent in the picture above of repair works being carried out on the special post box on Dublin Street.

A panel on the box was kicked in last week but it was quickly repaired and put back in operation.

However, Carlow Live has confirmed that it will not affect the delivery of local children's letters to the North Pole.

The post box is a popular initiative as part of the local authority's Christmas programme of events.