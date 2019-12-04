Planning granted for proposed housing development consisting of two dwellings in Ballon

Conditional planning permission has been granted for a proposed housing development which will consist of two dwellings in Ballon.

Jimmy O'Toole made the application for the houses which will be located on Main Street in the village.

The application is for the demolition of an existing single storey dwelling and the construction of two three-bedroom detached single storey dwellings.

It also includes alterations to the existing entrance to the dwelling, blocking up an existing second entrance, proposed agricultural entrance to side road, alterations to existing agricultural building to rear and all associated site works.

Carlow County Council attached seventeen conditions to their decision.