'Hold off on that bread,' charts back away from risk of snow, says Carlow forecaster
Would you like some snow?
File photo
"Hold off on that bread," the latest charts have backed away from a risk of snow next week, says Carlow forecaster, Alan O'Reilly.
According to www.carlowweather.com, one weather model was predicting a risk of snow but it would be mainly for Northern areas.
Alan added: "Also the models show a much higher risk of snow across the Irish Sea in Britain so bear that in mind if reading any UK weather forecasts."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on