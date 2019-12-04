'Hold off on that bread,' charts back away from risk of snow, says Carlow forecaster

"Hold off on that bread," the latest charts have backed away from a risk of snow next week, says Carlow forecaster, Alan O'Reilly.

According to www.carlowweather.com, one weather model was predicting a risk of snow but it would be mainly for Northern areas.

Alan added: "Also the models show a much higher risk of snow across the Irish Sea in Britain so bear that in mind if reading any UK weather forecasts."