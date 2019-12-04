Carlow Fire Services to carry out 'training exercises' over uncontrolled wildfires issue

Carlow Fire Services is to carry out "training and burning exercises" on the mountains to reduce the number of attendances and uncontrolled wildfires.

The personnel will carry out training and prescribed burning exercises on the mountains in early spring of next year as part of land use management in association with the Blackstairs Mountain Group and local farmers.

The October monthly report by the chief executive of Carlow County Council, Kathleen Holohan, said that the initiative will "hopefully reduce the number of attendances and uncontrolled wildfires that occur on the Blackstairs Mountains during springtime".

The should result in a "financial saving to the local authority as well as the obvious savings to the environment and natural habitats".