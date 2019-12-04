Carlow apartment in student accommodation unit on sale for almost €80,000

A Carlow Town apartment in a student accommodation unit is on sale for €79,500.

The three-bed apartment is part of a Section 50 conceived student accommodation complex adjacent to the IT Carlow campus on the edge of town.

Collectively contracted to the active management company, it presents a "hands-off investment vehicle with an excellent yield".

It boasts three bedrooms, a dedicated entrance and a concrete stairwell, concrete floors and a well maintained, fit-for-purpose interior.

