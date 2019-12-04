EVENT: RehabCare Carlow's The Brexit Blues - a musical comedy - to take place next week

RehabCare Carlow presents The Brexit Blues - a musical comedy based on Brexit - on Monday, December 9 and Tuesday, December 10 at 8pm in the RehabCare Resource Centre on the Castlecomer Road.

On Monday, the Graiguecullen Men's Choir are special guests and on Tuesday they have the Nolan Sisters.

Your support would be greatly appreciated and all monies raised will go to the Carlow Centre.

Please note change of date from 17th and 18th to 9th and 10th as printed in the County Carlow festive family experience brochure.