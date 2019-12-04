Revealed: Three-bedroom Carlow home sold in online auction after bidding war

A Carlow home that went under the hammer AGAIN as part of BidX1's latest online auction on December 4 has sold for €136,000 after a bidding war.

The property at 45 Brookhurst, Castle Oaks, Carlow Town (pictured above) went up for sale with a guide price of €110,000 and had also previously been offered for €160,000.

The house is an end of terrace three-bedroom house extending to approximately 1,108 sq.ft.

It is subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €6,000 per annum.