Planning decision due on Carlow school's new classroom with toilet and office facilities

A decision is due in the coming days after a Carlow school applied for planning permission for a new classroom with toilet and office facilities.

Carlow Educate Together National School on the Athy Road in Carlow has sought permission for the erection of a new stand alone single storey classroom unit with toilet and office facilities.

That's along with the repositioning of the existing bin store enclosure and associated landscape works.

A decision is due by Carlow County Council on December 12.