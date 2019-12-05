Calls for Carlow to demand the Government 'take the €14 billion Apple owe in back taxes'
A motion will come before Carlow County Council on Monday
What do you think?
Calls have been made for Carlow County Council to write to the Government and demand they "take the €14 billion Apple owe in back taxes".
Cllr Adrienne Wallace has tabled a motion ahead of the full meeting of the Council in December.
The motion states: "That this Council write to the Minister of Finance to demand the Government take the €14 billion Apple owe to the people in Ireland in back taxes as per the landmark 2016 ruling by the European Commission."
In a 2016 ruling, the European Commission found that Ireland gave multinational tech giant Apple illegal state aid worth up to €13 billion over a decade.
The State is appealing the decision as it denies there was any such sweetheart deal in place, and said the company wasn’t treated any differently.
The sum is approximately €13.1 billion in State aid and €1.2 billion in interest.
