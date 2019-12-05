Calls for Carlow to demand the Government 'take the €14 billion Apple owe in back taxes'

Calls have been made for Carlow County Council to write to the Government and demand they "take the €14 billion Apple owe in back taxes".

Cllr Adrienne Wallace has tabled a motion ahead of the full meeting of the Council in December.

The motion states: "That this Council write to the Minister of Finance to demand the Government take the €14 billion Apple owe to the people in Ireland in back taxes as per the landmark 2016 ruling by the European Commission."

In a 2016 ruling, the European Commission found that Ireland gave multinational tech giant Apple illegal state aid worth up to €13 billion over a decade.

The State is appealing the decision as it denies there was any such sweetheart deal in place, and said the company wasn’t treated any differently.

The sum is approximately €13.1 billion in State aid and €1.2 billion in interest.