Revealed: Christmas Bonus welfare payments in Carlow to cost the taxpayer over €4m

The Christmas Bonus welfare payments in Carlow are to cost the taxpayer €4.1m, Carlow Live can reveal.

In a Parliamentary Question, Fine Gael's Brendan Griffin asked the Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection about the cost of the Christmas bonus by county.

In a written response, Minister Regina Doherty, said: "The Christmas Bonus, paid to over 1.2 million long-term social welfare recipients, is estimated to cost over €279 million in 2019.

"This cost comprises nearly €123 million for social assistance scheme recipients and over €156 million for Social Insurance Fund scheme recipients.

"The estimated cost per county is based on the number of recipients by eligible scheme for the Christmas Bonus in the respective counties.

"There is approximately €3.9m of the Christmas Bonus estimated cost due to pensioners who are in receipt of a contributory pension and who live outside Ireland."

The figures provided by the Minister revealed that in Carlow, the Christmas Bonus will cost €4.1m.

In 2019, the Christmas Bonus is 100% of your normal weekly payment (including the Living Alone Increase, the Island Allowance and the Over-80 Increase).

The Christmas Bonus does not include Fuel Allowance and the minimum Christmas Bonus payment is €20.

The Christmas payment was paid to over 1.2 million social welfare recipients in the first week of December (week commencing Monday, December 2).

Payments totalling €279.4 million were made to pensioners, people with disabilities, carers, lone parents, long-term unemployed people and many other recipients.