Carlow's local authority receives almost twenty complaints from the public about noise

Carlow County Council's Environment Section has received nineteen complaints from the public about noise so far this year.
The figures up to November of 2019 have shown that of the nineteen complaints made, eighteen were investigated and all nineteen complaints have been resolved.
Meanwhile, there have been 48 complaints over air pollution and 44 complaints for water pollution.
