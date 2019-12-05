UPDATED: Man trapped in Carlow housing estate after ground gave away beneath him
The National Ambulance Service removed the man to hospital for treatment
File photo
Carlow Fire Services have confirmed there was an incident in Brownshill Wood on Thursday evening where a man was trapped for a time when the ground gave away beneath him.
Carlow Fire Services, the National Ambulance Service and Gardaí attended the scene of the incident which is believed to have occurred at a house in the estate at around 7pm.
According to www.emergencytimes.ie, it is understood that several firefighters began to extricate the man by removing the earth around him using hands and shovels.
The National Ambulance Service removed the man to hospital for treatment.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on