Carlow Town first runner-up in the Rising Star category at Enterprise Town Awards
Great news
Well deserved!
Carlow Town was first runner-up in the Rising Star category at the Bank of Ireland Enterprise Town Awards at the Lyrath Hotel in Kilkenny on Thursday night.
Meanwhile, the winner of the Leinster award for towns with a population between 2,000-5,000 was Bagenalstown while Borris claimed the top gong for the Leinster award for towns with a population of less than 2,000.
A great night for Carlow!
Great news in #kilkenny with Carlow Town Development Forum in with @Carlow_Co_Co @Carlow_Co_Co winning runner up in the Rising Star Award #Neta @bankofireland @JenMurnaneOConn @Loc_Enterprise #makingithappen. A great acknowledgement of collaborative working #inCarlow pic.twitter.com/TCmXOsqy8P— inCarlow | Carlow LEO (@CarlowLEO) December 5, 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on