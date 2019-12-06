Carlow Town first runner-up in the Rising Star category at Enterprise Town Awards

Carlow Town was first runner-up in the Rising Star category at the Bank of Ireland Enterprise Town Awards at the Lyrath Hotel in Kilkenny on Thursday night. 

Meanwhile, the winner of the Leinster award for towns with a population between 2,000-5,000 was Bagenalstown while Borris claimed the top gong for the Leinster award for towns with a population of less than 2,000.

A great night for Carlow! 