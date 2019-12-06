Eight males discovered in hiding on bulk cargo ship in South East have been deported

The eight males discovered in hiding on a bulk cargo ship travelling from France to Ireland, on Wednesday, December 4 have been deported from this jurisdiction to the last country of origination.

Following an assessment of their immigration status carried out during the day by Garda Immigration Officers attached to Waterford Garda Station assisted by the Garda National Immigration Bureau all eight males were refused "leave to land" in this jurisdiction.

All eight males were deported, under Garda escort, on a ferry destined for Cherbourg which departed from Rosslare at 8:30pm.

An Garda Síochána has no further comment.