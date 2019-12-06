Wolseley Singers in Tullow to hold their annual Christmas Concert on Sunday for charity

The Wolseley Singers Tullow are holding their annual Christmas Concert on Sunday, December 8 in Mount Wolseley Golf Club at 3pm.

This is a charity event, which is now in its tenth year, and has raised over €40,000 for charities.

This year all proceeds are going to Breast Cancer and the Irish Pilgrimage Trust.

Guests on the night include:

The Celtic Divas

Wolseley Singers

Grange National School and many more talented acts

This will be an enjoyable evening's entertainment full of the Christmas joy.

Please come and support this event.

Tickets cost €10 adults and €5 children and are available on the door.

The Wolseley singers are talented singers from Tullow and the surrounding area under the helm of Director - Regina Hanley.