It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas…Duckett's Grove to transform this weekend

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas…

On Sunday, December 8, the magnificent surroundings of Duckett's Grove Historic House and Walled Gardens will once again be transformed into Carlow's very own winter wonderland when it hosts its ever-popular Christmas Food and Craft Fair.

This year's event promises to be more exciting than ever before, boasting a packed line-up of activities, to be enjoyed by all Christmas elves, young and old.

The centre of this once-extensive, grandiose estate will be magically transformed, showcasing the best of Carlow’s food, craft and musical entertainment.

With over fifty stands from all corners of Ireland, the fair is perfect for those seeking the beauty of a hand-crafted, thoughtful gift or those wishing to browse and soak up the Christmas atmosphere.

On the craft front visitors can view a range of stands from a variety of fabulous makers featuring jewellery and knitwear, art and embroidery and Christmas cards and decorations.

Don't miss the great selection of artisan food producers showcasing a sumptuous array of cakes, puddings, pies, seasonal fruit tarts, jams, chutneys, Carlow cheese, chocolate and hampers.

What would Christmas be without children?

Santa's little helpers can enjoy a wealth of activities and fun as Santa Claus is coming to town, bringing a free surprise for each child – there’s also face painting, a giant Santa snow globe to capture those special family memories and Christmas craft making!

Kids can choose from lots of craft materials; glue and glitter, match sticks and markers, coloured lolly sticks, googly eyes, pomp poms and paint, and all things crafty.

Simple, easy crafts for very small kids are available while older children can explore their creative flair. All decorations made on the day can be brought home to hang on the Christmas tree.

Storytelling with Mrs Claus and her naughty elf will help children's imaginations run wild with tales of all things Christmas.

A live nativity scene features lambs, goats and rabbits together with a large petting area full of friendly animals and birds. Guaranteed to make the whole day even more special and to bring a smile to every face! both young and old.

With a variety of workshops the fair is as educational as it is entertaining, featuring traditional weaving, bee-keeping, blacksmith and wood-turning demonstrations, while a falconry display of owls, hawks and birds of prey, is sure to delight both young and old.

Guided tours of the estate available throughout the day are a new feature for 2019 and will retrace the centuries of history in this special place.

At €10 entrance per car and all events within the courtyard are absolutely free, the Duckett's Grove Christmas Food and Craft Fair represents excellent value for money.

Those who book online via www.carlowtourism.com can book for the special rate of €8.

The Duckett's Grove Christmas Food and Craft Fair is supported by Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Agri-Food Tourism fund supported by Carlow County Council's Local Enterprise Office.