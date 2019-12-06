Revealed: Eighteen children presented as homeless in Carlow during November
This is shocking
File photo
The latest report from Carlow County Council has shown that eighteen children presented as homeless in Carlow last month.
The latest homeless services report from the local authority has also revealed that were fourteen children in emergency accommodation during November.
Meanwhile, there were 31 adults who presented as homeless last month across Carlow and nineteen of them were in emergency accommodation.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on