Carlow country music singer Derek Ryan tweets Spotify figures and they're insane!

Wow!

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

Country star Derek Ryan

Carlow country music singer Derek Ryan has tweeted his Spotify figures and they're insane!

Read also: 'Not out of date for another three days,' Carlow shop's hilarious Bounty offer

He said: "Absolutely blown away by your support this year on Spotify! Thank you for all the streams."

Check out the tweet below: 