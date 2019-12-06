Calls for prohibition on sale, distribution and burning of smoky coal all across Carlow

Calls have been made for a prohibition on the sale, distribution and burning of smoky coal all across Carlow.

Cllr Ken Murnane has tabled a motion ahead of the full meeting of Carlow County Council on Monday.

It states: "That Carlow County Council calls on the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment to publish as a matter of urgency the cross-governmental Clean Air Strategy and introduce a prohibition on the sale, distribution and burning of smoky coal all across County Carlow and the remaining 25 counties."

Currently, there is a smoky coal ban in Carlow but only in certain parts.

