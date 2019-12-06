Carlow Sports Partnership secures over €66,000 in funding for sports hub in Bagenalstown

Carlow Sports Partnership has secured €66,700 from the Dormant Accounts Fund for a sports hub in Bagenalstown.

The money is to support the development of a community sport and physical activity hub in the town and there is also a further €12,500 being allocated to provide leadership training for young people across Carlow.

The total sum comes to €79,200.

Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross recently announced an investment package of €4.2 million in Dormant Accounts Funding for a wide range of sport and physical activity measures countrywide.

The investment will be administered by Sport Ireland and will aim to engage with communities across the country, focusing on people with disabilities, people who are educationally disadvantaged and from disadvantaged communities.