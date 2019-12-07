Carlow included in first 35 areas to be served with high-speed broadband station

Carlow has been included in the first 35 areas to be served with a high-speed broadband station, according to the Irish Times.

The first 35 areas to be served with high-speed broadband under the National Broadband Plan have been revealed at a private industry meeting, the newspaper is reporting.

The locations for the network points, which will be built between now and the end of 2021, are spread across the country.

Many of the towns where the network points – known as optical line terminals – will be built are already serviced by high-speed broadband. However, once the network points are constucted, they will be able to service homes up to 30km away.

In Clare, a station will be built at Kilkishen, east of Ennis. There will be two in Cork, at Carrigaline and Midleton.

One will be built in Cavan, near Cavan town, and in Carlow near Carlow Town.