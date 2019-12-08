Carlow people! Lucky Lotto ticketholder scoops €6.8m jackpot in neighbouring county

The National Lottery has appealed to Lotto players in Kilkenny to check their Lotto tickets after one lucky ticketholder scooped Saturday night's Lotto jackpot worth €6,834,410.

The winning Lotto numbers are: 13, 16, 18, 25, 38, 41 and the bonus number was 1.

This latest Lotto win is the 9th jackpot win this year with over €62 million claimed in jackpot prizes alone.

In 2019, over €125 million has been won in prizes in the Lotto game which includes 17 new millionaires which have been created in the Lotto and Lotto Plus games.

Since 1988, there have been 25 Lotto jackpot winners in Kilkenny who have shared a whopping €36.1 million in jackpot prizes between them.

A National Lottery spokesperson said it hopes to reveal the name of the winning store this Monday.

They said: “Is there any better time of the year to become a multi-millionaire, then just as the festive period is closing in?

"We are now appealing for anybody who may have purchased their Lotto ticket in Kilkenny in the last number of days to check their tickets carefully and make contact with us as soon as possible.

"With a Lotto jackpot win of this amount, it is important that we inform the winning retailer and of course to give the winning ticketholder the time and space they need to let this truly life-changing win to sink in."