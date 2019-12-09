Winds of almost 100km/h recorded in Carlow as Storm Atiyah moved through overnight

Winds of almost 100km/h were recorded in Carlow as Storm Atiyah moved through overnight, according to www.carlowweather.com.

Forecaster Alan O'Reilly said it was "a rather wild night across the country."

He added: "Oak Park in Carlow hit 98km/h," with reports of some flying trampolines in Cork.

A Status Yellow wind warning was in place for Leinster up until 6am on Monday morning.