M9 motorway closed over weekend after pedestrian in his 30s killed in road accident
The tragedy occurred late on Saturday night
File picture
A man in his 30s has died after he was struck by a car near Kilcullen, Kildare, late Saturday night.
The man was a pedestrian, and the incident occurred at Greenhills. The male driver of the car, in his 20s, was uninjured.
The M9 Southbound was closed between J1 and J2 for a Garda forensic investigation.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.
