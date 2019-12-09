M9 motorway closed over weekend after pedestrian in his 30s killed in road accident

The tragedy occurred late on Saturday night

Carlow Live Reporter

A man in his 30s has died after he was struck by a car near Kilcullen, Kildare, late Saturday night.

The man was a pedestrian, and the incident occurred at Greenhills. The male driver of the car, in his 20s, was uninjured.

The M9 Southbound was closed between J1 and J2 for a Garda forensic investigation.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

 