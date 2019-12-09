Revealed: Planning application for facelift of old Penneys site in Carlow lodged AGAIN

A planning application for the old Penneys site in Carlow Town has been lodged again.

Primark Ltd had applied for planning for the refurbishment of the existing store (3,892sq.m) including retail, staff area, stock room, external envelope, new plant buildings (29.16sq.m) and replacement roof to the retail store.

However, the initial application was deemed "incomplete" in recent weeks but a new one was submitted on December 5.

The works will include new signage, a new canopy to loading bay, convert partial convenience retail to comparison retail, allocation of 47 car parking spaces including three disabled parking spaces, fifteen bicycle stands and the upgrade of existing car parking surface, landscaping and entrance to store, temporary hoarding to adjacent properties and associated works.

A decision is due by Carlow County Council on February 7.

Plans for a €70m development of the Hanover site were described as "dead in the water" at a February meeting of Carlow County Council.

Planning for the 200,000 sq.m shopping development in the centre of the town was granted an extension in 2016 to Donnybrook Property Investments Limited.

The extension of the planning expires on November 13 in 2021.

The planning permission was first granted in 2008 by Carlow's local authority but the development never got underway as the recession hit the entire country shortly after.

Penneys owner, Primark, has now applied to Carlow County Council for planning permission to give the site a facelift instead.

The company had been located on the site - and was due to be the anchor tenant of the major development - but the franchise is currently in the nearby Carlow Shopping Centre.

In a statement, Penneys said: "Penneys can confirm that it intends to redevelop its original store in Carlow as a standalone unit.

"The redeveloped store will be 27,900 sq. ft in retail space, and will bring an enhanced, innovative experience to our customers in Carlow. We expect the store will open in Primark’s FY 20/21."