Vacant north Carlow house on sale for over €100,000 added to latest BidX1 auction

A vacant Tullow home - which was previously removed from the catalogue of a BidX1 auction - has been put up for sale again in their auction on December 10.

The property (pictured above) is Naughton House, Ouragh Road, Tullow.

It has a guide price of €105,000 and boasts five bedrooms.

The house is a vacant possession and extends to 3,013 sq.ft in the north Carlow town.