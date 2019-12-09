Vacant north Carlow house on sale for over €100,000 added to latest BidX1 auction

The property was previously removed from the auction on December 4

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

Naughton House, Ouragh Road, Tullow, Co. Carlow, R93 KR53

A vacant Tullow home - which was previously removed from the catalogue of a BidX1 auction - has been put up for sale again in their auction on December 10. 

Read also: Vandals wrecked Christmas post box in Carlow just days after it was first installed

The property (pictured above) is Naughton House, Ouragh Road, Tullow.

It has a guide price of €105,000 and boasts five bedrooms. 

The house is a vacant possession and extends to 3,013 sq.ft in the north Carlow town.  