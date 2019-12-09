Concerns raised over light in the church yard in Ballinabranna 'not on the system'

Concerns have been raised over a light in the church yard in Ballinabranna as it doesn't have a pole number and is "not on the system" for residents to be able to report a fault.

Cllr Arthur McDonald raised the issue at the November meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District.

"The two lights in the church yard in Ballinbranna, one light is working and one light is not working.

"It's not on the system, it doesn't have a pole number so that they'd be on the system," he added.

Area engineer, Jerry Crowley, said he would look into the matter.