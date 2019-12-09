'In this county, farmers get blamed for an awful lot,' councillor's climate change claims

"In this county, farmers get blamed for an awful lot," said Cllr Arthur McDonald as he commented on climate change and the impact of different economic sectors on the planet.

He was speaking at a full meeting of Carlow County Council in November when he said: "The deforestation going on is causing a third of the carbon monoxide in the world.

"The biggest problem with climate change is that the causes for what's happening are outside Ireland."

"Up to a third of the population would die if we eliminated fossil fuels," Cllr McDonald claimed.

