Revealed: Carlow home sold for €150,000 after major bidding war during online auction

The property had a guide price of €160,000 when first auctioned

36 Brookhurst, Castle Oaks, Carlow Town, Co. Carlow, R93 A0D4

A Carlow home sold for €150,000 after a major bidding war during BidX1's online auction on December 4.

The property at 36 Brookhurst, Castle Oaks, Carlow Town is a semi-detached three-bedroom house and had a guide price of €110,000 - the house had previously been offered for €160,000.

It extends to approximately 1,108 sq.ft and is subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €6,600 per annum.

