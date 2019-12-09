Carlow Gardaí issue appeal after burglary at shop involving four men and two women

Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a shop on Main Street, Borris.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, December 3 between 2.30pm and 3.50pm.

A group of people (four men and two women) entered the shop.

One of the group bought and paid for an item and while this transaction was taking place one of the group took a key from behind the counter opened the safe and stole a sum of cash.

Contact Gardaí in Borris with any information.