Carlow woman Saoirse Ronan is among the nominees for a Golden Globe award next year

Carlow woman Saoirse Ronan is among the nominees for a Golden Globe, securing a Best Actress in a Drama nod for Greta Gerwig's Oscar-tipped adaptation of Little Women.

Jared Harris, son of Limerick acting icon Richard and will soon be shooting the sci-fi show Foundation at Troy Studios, has also been nominated for a Golden Globe.

The 58-year-old is nominated for his turn as Valery Legasov in the hit Sky Atlantic show Chernobyl, in the category of Best Actor - Miniseries Or Television Film.

The 2020 Golden Globe awards take place on January 5, 2020, and will be hosted by Ricky Gervais.