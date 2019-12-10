Council passes emergency motion over Carlow College student facing deportation

Carlow County Council has passed an emergency motion over a Carlow College student facing deportation.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace tabled the motion at the December meeting of the local authority which called on the Council to write to the Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan, to call for an immediate reversal of the deportation order of Michael Chruchton Usiku from Malawi.

Michael, a first-year student at Carlow College, was served a deportation order because he wasn't able to furnish his college registration papers to the Justice Department on time.

Cathaoirleach of the Council, Cllr John Pender, allowed the motion to be tabled at the last minute "given the season that's in it".

Cllr Wallace said the Minister is the only one who can reverse the deportation order now and Michael is "looking to stay here to study and is not looking citizenship".

"The Minister can overrule it. Upon achieving his degree, Michael intends to return to his native Malawi," she added.

Cllr John Cassin seconded the motion and the motion was carried by a show of hands.

A petition calling for the reversal of the order has also garnered around 700 signatures.