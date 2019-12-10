REACTION: Council 'delighted to have reached the standard' for Fáilte Ireland funding

Carlow County Council chief executive, Kathleen Holohan, says the local authority is "delighted to have reached the standard" to be awarded a €500,000 injection from Fáilte Ireland to enhance Carlow's tourism experience offering.

Carlow Town has been earmarked for significant funding by Fáilte Ireland to develop its tourism potential as part of the Destination Towns scheme, according to the tourist body.

The funding will be allocated through Carlow County Council as part of the €15.5million Destination Towns initiative launched earlier this year by the National Tourism Development Authority.

Fáilte Ireland says that up to €500,000 per local authority across the country will be allocated in two rounds by Fáilte Ireland to boost the attractiveness and tourism appeal of towns nationwide.

The Destination Towns project in Carlow will develop a tourism hub for both visitors and locals at Carlow College/Visual Centre for Contemporary Art and animate the area with local festivals and events to draw visitors to the ‘Cultural Quarter’.

A walking trail will bring to life Carlow’s history through interactive signage erected at twelve key locations within the town centre. To enhance the trail further, a public art project on various buildings along the route will act as extra points of interest.

Speaking the announcement, Ms Holohan said: "We are delighted to have reached the standard to be awarded this funding and look forward to working with our partners in Failte Ireland on delivery of this project.

"The project for Carlow Town includes the enhancement of public spaces and creation of a way finding project which will enhance the visitor experience.

"This project compliments what the local authority is truly about in making great places to live, work and visit."

Welcoming the funding, Mayor Andrea Dalton said : "I welcome this funding for Carlow Town and I am delighted that we have been selected as part of this process.

"I acknowledge the input of many parties in this application including Carlow Town Development Forum & Carlow Tourism in the development of this proposal and I look forward to seeing the delivery of this project.

"Carlow Town has so many visitor experiences such as VISUAL, Carlow Museum, Carlow Castle and the River Barrow and this project will bring together these experiences in a coherent way."