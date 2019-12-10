Carlow motion calling for prohibition on sale and burning of smoky coal passed

A motion by a Carlow councillor calling for a prohibition on the sale, distribution and burning of smoky coal all across Carlow has been passed.

The motion by Cllr Ken Murnane stated: "That Carlow County Council calls on the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment to publish as a matter of urgency the cross-governmental Clean Air Strategy and introduce a prohibition on the sale, distribution and burning of smoky coal all across County Carlow and the remaining 25 counties."

Cllr Murnane tabled the motion ahead at the full meeting of Carlow County Council on Monday.

Speaking at the meeting, he said: "They banned it in the main towns but they didn't do the whole country."

The motion was carried by a show of hands.

Currently, there is a smoky coal ban in Carlow but only in certain parts.

