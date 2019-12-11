Carlow Sports Partnership seeks clubs to host 5km walk for Operation Transformation

The Sport Ireland national network of Local Sports Partnerships has teamed up with Operation Transformation once again to promote exercise and healthy living.

Carlow Sports Partnership is now seeking interested clubs/community/voluntary groups.

They are asking groups that are interested in hosting a 5km walk to submit an Expression of Interest Form to Carlow Sports Partnership. Forms are available from mjduggan@carlowcoco.ie

A support package and funding is available to participating groups.

The Nationwide Walks are due to take place on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11am.