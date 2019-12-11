Carlow man raised €4,000 for hospital with marathon run despite stroke just two years earlier

A Carlow man who ran the Dublin Marathon has raised €4,000 for Beaumont Hospital despite suffering a stroke just over two years earlier.

In February 2017, Michael Dermody from Carlow had a stroke at just 51 years of age.

He was rushed from Kilkenny to Beaumont Hospital where he underwent a thrombectomy - a procedure in which the blood clot which causes a stroke is retrieved, restoring blood flow and limiting the detrimental physical and mental affects of stroke.

Immediately after the procedure he was transferred back to Kilkenny and just over three weeks later he was back at work.

In a post on Facebook, the Beaumont Hospital Foundation said: "A big thank you to Mike who took part in the Dublin City Marathon in October raising a fantastic €4,000 for the National Thrombectomy Service.

"He is pictured (above) with Mr John Thornton, Consultant Neuroradiologist and head of the National Thrombectomy Service at Beaumont Hospital."