CCTV won't stop illegal dumping in 'our lovely little town', claims Carlow councillor

CCTV won't stop illegal dumping in "our lovely little town", Cllr Adrienne Wallace has claimed.

She made the remarks at the full meeting of Carlow County Council in November and said funding for CCTV in Carlow is in "no way going to cover all of Carlow".

"It's not not going to stop illegal dumping in our lovely little town," she added.

Cllr Wallace said she is "still thick" after members voted against her motion to bring waste services "back into local authority ownership".