PROPERTY: Stunning four-bed modern home in Tullow on sale for just over €240,000
3 Reid Avenue, Grange, Tullow, Carlow
A stunning four-bed modern home in Tullow is on sale for €242,500.
The property is on a detached site with extensive surrounding greens immediately to the rear of Grange National school, part of a larger development of detached homes while only 10 units have been completed to date.
Just 10 years old, it presents a high quality finish, excellent energy rating and utilises both heat recovery and solar to ensure comfort and efficiency.
