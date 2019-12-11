PROPERTY: Stunning four-bed modern home in Tullow on sale for just over €240,000

A stunning four-bed modern home in Tullow is on sale for €242,500.

The property is on a detached site with extensive surrounding greens immediately to the rear of Grange National school, part of a larger development of detached homes while only 10 units have been completed to date.

Just 10 years old, it presents a high quality finish, excellent energy rating and utilises both heat recovery and solar to ensure comfort and efficiency.

