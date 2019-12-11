Rathvilly GAA issue appeal for bag packers ahead of their annual Christmas fundraiser
Rathvilly GAA's annual Christmas bag pack is taking place in Dunnes Stores on the Sleaty Road.
It's on December 19, 20 and 21 and organisers says it is a very important fundraiser for the club and they need your help to make it a success.
A couple of hours of your time whenever you can will go a long way to the success of the fundraiser.
