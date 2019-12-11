'No major concern at present,' says Carlow forecaster after reports of storm this Friday

"No major concern at present," says Carlow forecaster, Alan O'Reilly after reports of storm this Friday.

In a post on Facebook, he said: "Few people asking about possible storm Friday. Only one model shows severe gusts hitting southern areas, the rest keep them south of Ireland. Subject to change and one to watch but no major concern at present."

According to www.carlowweather.com, there is still no agreement on the weather models for Friday but the risk of any real storm is low at present as most models keep it south of us.